Rayonier Advanced Materials Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. ( NYSE:RYAM, Financial) plans to release its first quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 after the market closes.

Rayonier Advanced Materials will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live audio webcast will be available at www.rayonieram.com. A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company’s website shortly after the call.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293, no passcode required. For international parties, dial 201-689-8349. A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call ends until 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The replay dial-in number within the U.S. is 877-660-6853, international is 201-612-7415, Conference ID:13728850.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs just over 2,500 people and generates approximately $1.4 billion of revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.

