Vertex Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. ( VERX, Financial) and its subsidiaries (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global technology provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2022 earnings and presentations at upcoming investor conferences.



First Quarter 2022 Earnings

Vertex will release first quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on May 10, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-4018 (USA) or 1-201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 10, 2022, through May 24, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13728888.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

David DeStefano, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

The Jefferies Software Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The William Blair Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, June 9, 2022.



A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through the Vertex Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at each conference.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Source: Vertex, Inc.

Investor Relations contact:

Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen

Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.

[email protected]

610.312.2890

Company contact:

Marisa Norris

Vertex, Inc.

[email protected]

610.283.6284