Waters Corporation to Host Investor Day

Waters Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial) announced today that it will host its 2022 Investor Day on Thursday, May 19, 2022, starting at 8:45 a.m. (ET) at the New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall St, New York, NY 10005.

The event will feature presentations made by members of the senior management team, followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters’ investor relations website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419006089/en/