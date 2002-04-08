Carriage Services Announces 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (: CSV) today announced plans to release 2022 first quarter results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. central time.



What: Carriage Services First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, April 28, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. central time How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-374-5140 (conference ID 31845407) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 168 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please contact Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email [email protected]