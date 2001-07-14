Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Citi 2022 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

Citigroup Inc. will hold its 2022 Annual Stockholders' Meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”). This year’s Annual Meeting will be held virtually. A live webcast of the Annual Meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCITI2022.

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING:

If you are a stockholder, you or your proxyholder can participate, vote, ask questions, and examine our stocklist or rules of the meeting at the Virtual Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCITI2022 and using your 16-digit control number. Electronic entry to the meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m. ET and the meeting will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. ET. If you encounter difficulties accessing the virtual meeting, please call the technical support number that will be posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCITI2022.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti%7C Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

