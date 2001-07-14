Novocure Hosts Ceremonial Groundbreaking with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu

Today, Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) joined Novocure for a ceremonial event commemorating the start of construction of its new flagship facility in the heart of downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The flagship building will provide space for Novocure’s growing employee base in Portsmouth and house a world-class training and development center where partners from around the world can come to learn about Novocure’s Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) cancer therapy.

Governor Sununu delivered remarks before an audience of Novocure employees and local community and business leaders highlighting the company’s dedication to generating hundreds of jobs and fostering long-term economic growth throughout the Seacoast region, while meeting the healthcare needs of cancer patients.

“Employers like Novocure help ensure New Hampshire remains the best state in which to live, work, and raise a family,” Gov. Sununu said. “Thanks to our pro-jobs agenda, New Hampshire is the #1 state for business in New England, and I would like to congratulate the whole Novocure team on the groundbreaking for their latest expansion!”

“We thank Governor Sununu for his leadership and support, on behalf of our workforce and the thousands of patients we are able to serve around the world,” said Bill Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. “Since establishing our U.S. operations in Portsmouth more than 15 years ago, the Seacoast has become an important part of our company’s history. It is an honor to host the Governor here today, and we look forward to completing the construction of our new flagship facility so we may continue to bring high-quality jobs to the community.”

While they were unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts, U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), as well as U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) provided prepared remarks that were read aloud by representatives from their offices. In their statements, both Senators underscored the impact that Novocure’s new facility will have on the greater Portsmouth region.

“This achievement is a testament to your thorough work, your focus on building community among employees and your commitment to sharing your expertise and insights with physicians and partners from around the world. Much has changed since you planted roots in Portsmouth more than 15 years ago,” said Sen. Shaheen. “Throughout this time of progress and change, your commitment to meeting the high standards you set for patient-forward solutions has remained constant. We will continue to call on bold thinkers like you for innovations to a variety of MedTech issues, and I have every confidence that you will continue to answer.”

“Innovative businesses like Novocure are driving our economy forward and creating good jobs that expand middle class opportunity,” said Sen. Hassan. “The work being done here at Novocure is an important part of the growing BioTech/MedTech economy in New Hampshire that is leading the way in developing cutting-edge products and services that improve the health and well-being of our people.”

“Founded on the concept of approaching the most daunting challenges in healthcare by reimagining how science can be used, Novocure has been a leader in its field,” said Rep. Pappas. “Your work to pioneer new cancer treatments has the potential to change the lives of patients around the country and around the world.”

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Root, Switzerland, Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

