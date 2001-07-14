Orion Announces Nomination of Tony Davis to Its Board of Directors

Orion+Engineered+Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a specialty chemical company, released its preliminary annual proxy statement on April 19 and announced the nomination of Tony Davis to the board. Davis will be presented for election at the company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005743/en/

Tony Davis (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tony is an accomplished investor and ESG thought leader which makes him an ideal addition to Orion’s board,” said Dan Smith, Orion’s chairman of the board. “We look forward to his insight and welcoming him to the board in the near future.”

Corning Painter, Orion’s chief executive officer and board member, said, “I’m pleased for Tony to be nominated to our board. He brings unique investor perspectives, as well as a deep understanding of how investors are incorporating ESG data into their investment processes.”

Davis currently serves as the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Inherent Group, an investment management firm focused on using ESG factors to source and underwrite investments in the equity and credit markets.

Prior to Inherent Group, Davis was the co-founder and president of Anchorage Capital Group and served as a portfolio manager for all the domestic and offshore funds managed by the firm. From 2010 through 2015, he was the president of Anchorage Capital Europe based in London. Prior to Anchorage, Davis worked in the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities division of The Goldman Sachs Group.

He received his B.S. degree from Brigham Young University, an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

If Davis and the rest of the company’s nominees are elected, Orion’s board of directors will consist of 10 members. Along with Smith and Painter, the board will also include, Kerry Galvin, former general counsel of Lyondell Chemical; Paul Huck, former chief financial officer of Air Products and Chemicals; Mary Lindsey, former chief financial officer of Commercial Metals Company; Didier Miraton, former chief executive officer of Almérys SAS; Yi Hyon Paik, former president and chief strategy officer of Samsung SDI Company; Hans-Dietrich Winkhaus, former chief executive officer of Henkel KGaA; and Michel Wurth, chairman of the board of ArcelorMittal Luxembourg S.A.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) is a leading global supplier of carbon black, a solid form of carbon produced as powder or pellets. The material is made to customers’ exacting specifications for tires, coatings, ink, batteries, plastics and numerous other specialty, high-performance applications. Carbon black is used to tint, colorize, provide reinforcement, conduct electricity, increase durability, and add UV protection. Orion has innovation centers on three continents and 14 plants worldwide, offering the most diverse variety of production processes in the industry. The company’s corporate lineage goes back more than 160 years to Germany, where it operates the world’s longest-running carbon black plant. Orion is a leading innovator, applying a deep understanding of customers’ needs to deliver sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005743/en/