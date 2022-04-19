HARMONY BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES DATE OF FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

PR Newswire

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it will issue a press release on the Company's first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Following the release, Harmony will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial (866) 342-8591 (domestic) or +1 (203) 518-9713 (international), and reference passcode HRMYQ122. It is recommended that you dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available on the investor page of our website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/ .

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com .

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Luis Sanay, CFA

445-235-8386

[email protected]

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Nancy Leone

215-891-6046

[email protected]

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences