FARO to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2022 on April 27, 2022

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality, today announced that after market close on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. In conjunction with the release, Michael D. Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (866) 518-6930 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518-9797 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

