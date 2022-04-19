River Valley Community Bancorp Announces 1st Quarter Results (Unaudited)

YUBA CITY, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Consolidated financial highlights:

Total assets ended the quarter at $574.8 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $600.8 million as of December 31, 2021 and $506.8 million as of March 31, 2021.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $1.1 million or $0.36 per diluted share compared to $1.4 million or $0.46 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $1.2 million or $0.42 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest income totaled $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $4.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Selected Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Total investment securities $ 242,907 $ 227,775 $ 200,099 $ 171,710 $ 169,698 Total loans, gross 248,560 250,670 243,689 258,816 258,504 PPP loans (non-core) 1,071 3,939 10,307 26,136 42,383 Total loans, excluding PPP 247,489 246,731 233,382 232,680 216,121 Allowance for loan losses (3,513 ) (3,513 ) (3,362 ) (3,362 ) (3,362 ) Total assets 574,805 600,849 527,734 503,298 506,850 Total deposits 530,020 548,020 475,251 450,895 457,938 Borrowings - - - - - Total shareholders' equity 42,332 49,428 48,853 48,439 45,717 Loan to deposit ratio 47 % 46 % 51 % 57 % 56 % Book value per common share $ 13.85 $ 16.30 $ 16.14 $ 16.02 $ 15.16 Subsidiary Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.85 % 8.13 % 8.41 % 8.42 % 8.20 %





Total gross loans were $248.6 million as of March 31, 2022, which represents a decrease of $2.1 million or 0.8% (3.4% annualized) from $250.7 million as of December 31, 2021 and a decrease of $9.9 million or 3.8% from March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the Bank experienced net loan growth of $756,000 or 0.3% (1.2% annualized) since December 31, 2021 and an increase of $31.4 million or 14.5% since March 31, 2021. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, $2.8 million of the $3.9 million remaining PPP loans were forgiven with full payments received from the Small Business Administration. Total deposits of $530.0 million as of March 31, 2022 represent a decrease of $18.0 million or 3.3% (13.1% annualized) from $548.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and an increase of $72.1 million or 15.7% from March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank had no non-performing assets.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited (continued) (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Total interest income $ 4,089 $ 4,295 $ 4,173 $ 4,071 $ 3,988 Total interest expense 140 147 153 156 160 Net interest income 3,949 4,148 4,020 3,915 3,828 Provision for loan losses - 151 - - - Total noninterest income 200 242 161 175 276 Total noninterest expense 2,567 2,340 2,265 2,275 2,388 Net income 1,142 1,392 1,397 1,315 1,245 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.38 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.44 $ 0.45 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 Net interest margin 2.79 % 3.09 % 3.21 % 3.28 % 3.26 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent 2.83 % 3.13 % 3.25 % 3.33 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio 61.87 % 53.32 % 54.17 % 55.62 % 59.49 % Return on average assets 0.78 % 1.00 % 1.07 % 1.05 % 1.01 % Return on average equity 9.64 % 11.16 % 11.18 % 11.24 % 10.76 %

Net interest income of $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 is an increase of $121,000 or 3.2% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $199,000 or 4.8% (19.2% annualized) from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The quarter-over-quarter decrease is primarily attributable to a reduction in loan fee income. As the volume of PPP loan forgiveness decreases, so does the recognition of PPP loan fee income. PPP loan fee income is fully recognized when a loan is forgiven or paid off.

CFO Reynolds stated, “Due to an increase in expectations about future rate hikes, the yield curve saw significant increases across all maturities during the quarter. This led to an increase of unrealized losses in the investment portfolio and a related decrease in the Bank’s book value per share. We manage the bond portfolio considering the Bank’s overall balance sheet. Our bond portfolio compliments are other earning assets well and is performing as it was intended. All of our investments are investment grade and/or issued by government sponsored entities, the unrealized losses are not indicative of credit deterioration. Bond prices fall as yields or rates rise.”

CEO John M. Jelavich stated, “We are off to a great start in 2021 and are pleased with our first quarter results. During the quarter, we saw continued strength in our loan pipeline and solid deposit growth. Over the past year, not only have our deposits grown significantly, but our deposit mix also improved which assists in lowering our overall funding costs. During the quarter, we also saw longer term interest rates increase with the improved outlook for the economy. Increasing rates have reduced some of the unrealized gains in our investment securities portfolio from year-end, however longer-term, moderately increasing rates and a sustained positive sloping yield curve should be beneficial for our margins and earnings.”

Jelavich continued, “During the first quarter, we made significant strides in positioning the bank for the future by completing a major core system and online banking upgrade. We believe our investment in technology will serve the Bank and our customers well and I am very proud of our amazing banking team for their tireless efforts in the conversion process.”

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, Depositaccounts.com and Bankrate and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA

580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA

905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA

904 B Street, Marysville, CA

401 Ryland Street, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office)



The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain comments and information that constitute forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward‐looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Bank does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.