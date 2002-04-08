Ocugen, Inc. to Present at NobleCon18

MALVERN, Pa., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. ( OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene therapies, biologicals and vaccines, today announces that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Ocugen, will present on-location at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference.



Event Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference Date April 21, 2022 Presentation 10:30AM Eastern Time On-site location Terrace Ballroom B

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on Ocugen’s website and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene therapies, biologicals and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for people and global communities. We are making an impact through courageous innovation, taking science in new directions in service of patients. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple diseases with one drug and we are advancing research in other therapeutic areas to offer new options for people with unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

