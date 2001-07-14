Evergy to Conduct 2022 Shareholders Meeting Online

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) will conduct its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The virtual meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central) and can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FEVRG2022. To participate, all shareholders must enter the control number found on their proxy cards or voting instruction forms. At the meeting, shareholders will vote to elect 12 members of the Board of Directors and other business matters set forth in the notice of the meeting.

About Evergy, Inc.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. Evergy’s mission is to empower a better future. Our focus remains on producing, transmitting and delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for the benefit of our stakeholders. Today, about half of Evergy’s power comes from carbon-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We value innovation and adaptability to give our customers better ways to manage their energy use, to create a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace for our employees, and to add value for our investors. Headquartered in Kansas City, our employees are active members of the communities we serve.

