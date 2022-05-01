Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at ARVO 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ( ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that new data from the Phase 1 OPTIC study of ADVM-022 (AAV.7m8-aflibercept) in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) will be presented during The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting. As previously reported, the OPTIC trial data demonstrated a greater than 80% reduction in annualized anti-VEGF injections following the 2 X 10^11 vg/eye (2E11) dose in all subjects. New analyses to be presented at ARVO assessed the impact of baseline levels of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) to AAV.7m8 on ADVM-022 efficacy and safety outcomes. 67% (10/15) of the subjects dosed with ADVM-022 at the 2E11 dose had baseline NAbs titers of <1:125. The reductions in mean annualized injection frequency in patients with baseline NAbs <1:125 were greater than 94%. ADVM-022 was well tolerated at the 2E11 dose for the treatment of wet AMD. At most recent follow-up, subjects dosed at the 2E11 dose did not require topical steroids to treat inflammation. There was no correlation between baseline NAbs and safety events.



Poster Presentation Title: Phase 1 Study of Intravitreal (IVT) Gene Therapy with ADVM-022 for Neovascular AMD (OPTIC Trial): The Role of Neutralizing Antibodies (NAbs)

Presentation: 306 – F0109 (Poster Session)

Session Title: AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy

Date: May 1, 2022

Time: 12:15 PM to 2:15 PM MDT

Presenter: Szilárd Kiss, M.D., Bob and Dolores Hope – Robert M. Ellsworth, M.D. Distinguished Associate Professor in Ophthalmology, Weill Cornell Medical College; Associate Dean, Clinical Compliance, Vice-Chair, Research and Compliance, Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology

Adverum intends to issue a press release concurrent with the presentation and plans to post the data presentation on the Publications page in the Pipeline section of the company’s website.

Inducement Grant

On April 18, 2022, Adverum granted a new employee a stock option to purchase 130,000 shares of Adverum’s common stock pursuant to the inducement grant exception under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), as an inducement that is material to the employee entering into employment with Adverum. The option has a per share exercise price equal to the closing sales price of Adverum’s common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market on the grant date, and will vest over four years, subject to the employee’s continued service with Adverum.

