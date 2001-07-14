PJT Partners Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on April 26, 2022

PJT Partners Inc. (“PJT Partners”) ( NYSE:PJT, Financial) announced that it expects to release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday morning, April 26, 2022. The earnings release will be available through the Investor Relations section of the PJT Partners website at www.pjtpartners.com.

PJT Partners will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET with access available via webcast and telephone. Paul J. Taubman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Helen T. Meates, Chief Financial Officer, will review the results and be available for questions.

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing +1 (800) 949-2175 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (720) 543-0197 (international), passcode 6068977. Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins. The conference call will also be accessible as a listen-only audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the PJT+Partners+website.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available for three months beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on April 26, 2022 through the Investor Relations section of the PJT+Partners+website or by dialing +1 (888) 203-1112 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (international), passcode 6068977.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. We offer a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help our clients achieve their strategic objectives. Our team of senior professionals delivers a range of strategic advisory, capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. We also provide private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment strategies, including private equity, real estate, hedge funds and private credit. To learn more about PJT Partners, please visit our website at www.pjtpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419006145/en/