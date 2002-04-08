SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lucid Group, Inc. - LCID

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lucid Group, Inc. (“Lucid” or the “Company”) ( LCID). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Lucid and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2021, Lucid disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that “[o]n December 3, 2021, [Lucid] received a subpoena from the [SEC] requesting the production of certain documents related to an investigation by the SEC. Although there is no assurance as to the scope or outcome of this matter, the investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva, Inc. and certain projections and statements.”

On this news, Lucid’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 6, 2021.

