NETFLIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Netflix, Inc. on Behalf of Netflix Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NFLX) on behalf of Netflix stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Netflix has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

In after-hours trading on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Netflix shares fell more than 23% after the Company reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter.

Netflix previously told shareholders it expected to add 2.5 million net subscribers during the first quarter. Analysts had predicted that number would be closer to 2.7 million.

The Company also said that it expects to lose another 2 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Netflix shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419006173/en/