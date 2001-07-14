Playstudios ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Playstudios, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Playstudios, Inc. (“Playstudios” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYPS) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Playstudios securities between June 22, 2021 to March 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 6, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Playstudios repeatedly communicated to the market that its game Kingdom Boss was “on track” for a 2021 release throughout that year. The Company represented that it would enjoy significant revenue and profits from this launch, including representations near the SPAC merger between the Company and Acies Acquisition Corp. The Company then announced on February 26, 2022, that Kingdom Boss had been indefinitely “suspended.”

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Playstudios was having significant problems with its flagship game, Kingdom Boss; (ii) Playstudios would not be releasing Kingdom Boss as expected; and (iii) Playstudios had not revised its financial projections to account for the problems it had encountered with Kingdom Boss. As a result of defendants' wrongful conduct, Class members paid artificially inflated prices for their Playstudios securities and suffered substantial losses and damages.

