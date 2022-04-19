Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting

1 minutes ago
MARKHAM, Ontario, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 19, 2022 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated March 4, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:



Nominee
Votes ForVotes Withheld
No.%No.%
Paul Boniferro20,201,11799.28147,4160.72
Dino Chiesa18,916,54192.961,431,9927.04
Nitin Jain20,156,47599.06192,0580.94
Shelly Jamieson20,093,94598.75254,5881.25
Brian Johnston17,611,96486.552,736,56913.45
Paula Jourdain Coleman19,639,03196.51709,5023.49
Stephen Sender19,269,34594.701,079,1885.30

Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (

TSX:SIA, Financial) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

David Hung
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
(905) 489-0254
[email protected]

Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Marketing
(905) 489-0788
[email protected]


