Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 19, 2022 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated March 4, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:
Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|No.
|%
|No.
|%
|Paul Boniferro
|20,201,117
|99.28
|147,416
|0.72
|Dino Chiesa
|18,916,541
|92.96
|1,431,992
|7.04
|Nitin Jain
|20,156,475
|99.06
|192,058
|0.94
|Shelly Jamieson
|20,093,945
|98.75
|254,588
|1.25
|Brian Johnston
|17,611,964
|86.55
|2,736,569
|13.45
|Paula Jourdain Coleman
|19,639,031
|96.51
|709,502
|3.49
|Stephen Sender
|19,269,345
|94.70
|1,079,188
|5.30
Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA, Financial) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
David Hung
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
(905) 489-0254
[email protected]
Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Marketing
(905) 489-0788
[email protected]