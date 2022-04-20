Ericsson's Nomination Committee appointed

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023 has been appointed in accordance with the Instruction for the Nomination Committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2012.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Johan Forssell , Investor AB;

, Investor AB; Karl Åberg, AB Industrivärden;

Anders Oscarsson , AMF - Tjänstepension och Fonder;

, AMF - Tjänstepension och Fonder; Jonas Synnergren, Cevian Capital Partners Limited; and

Ronnie Leten, the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Johan Forssell is the Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. Proposals must be received in due time before the Annual General

Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee.

CONTACT THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The Nomination Committee

c/o The Board of Directors Secretariat

SE-164 83 Stockholm

Sweden

E-mail: [email protected]

NOTES TO EDITORS:

