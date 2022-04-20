Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / On March 15, 2022, the Company announced its intention to pay an interim dividend of US$0.84 per share ("Interim Dividend").

Eligible shareholders will receive their dividends in US dollars ("USD"), unless an election to receive dividends in pounds sterling ("GBP") is completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Interim Dividend, was April 8, 2022 and was communicated to shareholders on March 15, 2022.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Interim Dividend in GBP:

Dividend declared Exchange rate (GBP/USD) Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in GBP 84.00 US cents per share 1.3031 64.46 pence per share

The Interim Dividend will be paid on May 6, 2022 to shareholders who were on the register as at 8:00pm (ET) on March 25, 2022.

