NewHydrogen's breakthrough single-atom catalyst shows better performance than platinum in lab studies

Company’s low-cost high-performance single-atom catalyst for alkaline hydrogen electrolyzers demonstrated higher catalytic ability and better stability compared to commercial platinum-based catalysts



SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. ( NEWH, Financial), the developer of a green hydrogen generator, today provided an update on the progress of its catalyst technology aimed to reduce the cost of producing green hydrogen.

The latest results from NewHydrogen’s sponsored research at UCLA show significant progress toward the goal of producing low-cost green hydrogen by replacing or drastically reducing the use of precious metals in electrolyzers. Electrolyzers, the heart of green hydrogen generators, currently rely on expensive rare materials such as iridium and platinum. The Company is focused on developing electrolyzer catalysts that are cheaper and better.

In the recent tests, single-atom catalysts for hydrogen evolution reactions (HER) that do not use platinum were directly compared to commercial platinum-based HER catalysts. Within the practical range of metal loading, the single-atom catalyst has consistently shown to have lower overpotential with higher mass activity. In the stability test, the catalyst was significantly more stable than a commercial platinum-based HER catalyst.

“The high durability over prolonged usage as well as its superior catalytic ability over the commercial platinum-based HER catalysts makes our catalyst an ideal drop-in replacement for platinum in alkaline hydrogen electrolyzers, and more importantly, in the anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers in the future. Not only is our HER catalyst raw material less expensive than platinum, our single-atom catalyst performs better than platinum,” said Dr. David Lee, CEO of NewHydrogen.

“Going forward, we plan to incorporate this breakthrough catalyst into a full prototype electrolyzer. We will continue to explore additional improvements to maximize the overall performance,” said Dr. Lee.

NewHydrogen recently announced that it will deploy its own green hydrogen generator which will allow it to demonstrate economic viability and new technology under development. Doing so will provide another test site for the Company’s HER catalysts for alkaline electrolyzers.

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing a breakthrough green hydrogen generator that uses renewable energy to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant fuel in the universe. It is zero-emission and only produces water vapor when used. Unfortunately, hydrogen does not exist in its pure form on Earth so it must be extracted from a source that contains hydrogen. For centuries, scientists have known how to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using a simple and elegant device called an electrolyzer. Unfortunately, an electrolyzer – the primary component of a hydrogen generator – is still very expensive. NewHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to enable the next generation of low cost electrolyzers. The Company’s initial focus is on replacing and reducing expensive rare earth materials, to help usher in the green hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

To learn more about the company, please visit www.newhydrogen.com.

