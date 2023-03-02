Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Notification of Major Holdings

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Horizonte Minerals PLC
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
|GB00B11DNM70
Issuer Name
|HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
|UK
2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
|Helikon Investments Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
|London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
|United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
Dublin
Ireland
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|14-Apr-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|19-Apr-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.000000
3.444000
3.444000
131162359
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|Sub Total 8.A
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
Cash-Settled Equity Swap
19 July 2024
19 July 2024
Cash
16000000
0.420100
Cash-Settled Equity Swap
03 December 2024
03 December 2024
Cash
37162359
0.975800
Cash-Settled Equity Swap
02 March 2023
02 March 2023
Cash
78000000
2.048100
|Sub Total 8.B2
131162359
3.444000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
3.444000
3.444000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
|19-Apr-2022
13. Place Of Completion
|London
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698090/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Notification-of-Major-Holdings