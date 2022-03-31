Centamin PLC Announces Quarterly Report

QUARTERLY REPORT

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / MARTIN HORGAN, CEO, commented: "As planned, Q1 2022 production reflected the successful transition to owner mining in the underground, which is now complete, enabling us to unlock the full potential of the underground operations. Significant investment resulted in progress being made across all our major project work streams including the solar power station and the paste fill plant.

Our exploration team made good progress with initial drill results from surface exploration within the Sukari concession indicating the potential to define satellite resources, with several follow-up targets already identified. In parallel we are delighted that the airborne survey of the Sukari concession is now underway and we look forward to updating you on the progress of these promising growth projects and the continued expansion of the underground resource base, including the high grade bonanza zones, during Q2.

Centamin reiterates its 2022 full-year guidance and we look forward to delivering against our optimisation targets outlined at the capital markets event on 8 December 2021."

Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterly operational performance in line with guidance

· Ongoing safety performance: The Company recorded zero lost time injuries during Q1 2022

· Transition to owner-operator in the Sukari underground completed: This exercise involved detailed advanced planning, including the contractor demobilising; servicing the purchased mobile equipment; purchase of associated spares and consumables; and transferring the requisite contractor employees to become Centamin employees

· Production on track for 2022 guidance : Due principally to the underground transition, Q1 2022 production was planned to be lower than the remaining quarters of the year. Gold production of 93,109 ounces ("oz") for the three months to 31 March 2022 ("Q1") reflected this transition and we remain on track for 2022 guidance

· Strong revenue generation: Revenue of US$174.6 million, generated from gold sales of 92,559 oz at an average realised gold price of US$1,883/oz sold

· Costs: Cash costs of US$1,006/oz produced and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of US$1,558/oz sold reflect the planned reduction in production for the quarter

· Progressing capital projects: Capital expenditure ("capex") of US$71.4 million represents the peak quarterly investment in 2022, which included significant investment in the paste fill plant, solar power station and underground transition

· Robust balance sheet: Cash and liquid assets of US$217.3 million, as at 31 March 2022

· Progressing systematic exploration: The airborne geophysical survey commenced flights during the quarter, marking a first for Sukari and more broadly the mining sector in Egypt.

FULL YEAR 2022 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Investing for operational consistency and growth

· Gold production of 430,000 to 460,000 oz for the year

· Cash costs of US$900-1,000/oz produced

· AISC of US$1,275-1,425/oz sold. Given the current inflationary operating environment we continue to monitor consumables pricing and review opportunities to offset price increases with cost savings initiatives

· Capex budget of US$225.5 million remains unchanged

· Exploration expenditure for the year is expected to be US$25 million, predominantly focused on the Doropo Pre-Feasibility Study (scheduled for completion in H2 2022); ABC fieldwork and drill testing; airborne geophysics survey of the Sukari Mining Concession and commencing exploration on the highly prospective Egyptian Eastern Desert 3,000km 2 landholding

RESULTS SUMMARY

YoY comparative QoQ comparative Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Δ Q4 2021 % Δ SAFETY LTIFR (1m hours) 0.00 0.42 (100%) 0.31 (100%) OPEN PIT Total material mined (kt) 31,001 22,583 37% 30,397 2% Ore mined (kt) 2,970 3,763 (21%) 2,683 11% Ore grade mined (g/t Au) 0.92 0.77 19% 0.93 (1%) UNDERGROUND Ore mined (kt) 154 170 (9%) 145 6% Ore grade mined (g/t Au) 3.55 5.84 (39%) 4.97 (28%) PROCESSING Ore processed (kt) 2,954 3,018 (2%) 3,210 (8%) Feed grade (g/t Au) 1.07 1.16 (8%) 1.11 (4%) Gold recovery (%) 88.1 88.6 (1%) 87.0 1% Gold production (oz) 93,109 104,047 (11%) 107,549 (13%) COST & SALES Gold sold (oz) 92,559 106,573 (13%) 99,936 (7%) Cash costs (US$/oz produced) 1,006 733 37% 1,000 1% AISC (US$/oz sold) 1,558 1,091 43% 1,349 16% Realised gold price (US$/oz) 1,883 1,778 6% 1,828 3% Revenue (US$m) 174.6 189.9 (8%) 183.0 (5%) CAPEX (US$m) 71.4 37.8 89% 129.2 (45%)

HEALTH AND SAFETY

Operational safety has been a key focus across the Group. Prioritised management oversight and empowering employees to be safety leaders has resulted in an improved safety performance. In Q1, there were no lost time injuries ("LTI") therefore resulting in a lost time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") of 0.0 per 1,000,000 site-based hours worked, compared to the corresponding 0.42 in the first quarter in 2021 ("YoY"). The total recordable injury frequency rate ("TRIFR") for Q1 was 3.23 per one million site-based hours worked, below our 2022 target of 3.99 but an increase from 1.67 YoY.

SUKARI GOLD MINE, EGYPT

(Q1 2022 vs Q1 2021)

Production

Sukari gold production for the quarter was 93,109 oz, an 11% decrease YoY, due to scheduled reduced production during the transition to owner mining in the Sukari underground.

Open Pit Mining

Total material moved (waste and ore) of 31.0Mt, a 37% increase YoY, driven by improved operating efficiencies and productivity plus the accelerated waste stripping programme.

Total open pit waste material mined for the quarter was 28.0Mt, a 49% increase YoY, driven by the ongoing execution of the accelerated waste-stripping programme (9.2Mt), aimed at improving the long-term flexibility of the open pit. The strip ratio for the quarter was 9.4:1 (waste:ore).

Open pit ore mining in Q1 continued to focus on the Stage 5 North and Stage 4 East. Total open pit ore mined for the quarter was 3.0Mt, a 21% reduction YoY, at an average mined grade of 0.92 grams of gold per tonne ("g/t Au"), a 19% improvement YoY, driven by improved grades from the primary mining area of Stage 5 North.

During the quarter, the low-grade stockpiles increased from 18.6Mt to 18.7Mt at 0.46g/t Au.

Underground Mining

As planned, mined tonnage was lower due to the transition to owner mining, with the contractor fully demobilising from site, servicing of all purchased equipment and the transition of selected staff from contractor to owner. Volumes and grades are planned to increase through the remainder of the year given full autonomy over the underground and progression of activities to higher grade areas. In parallel, the underground drilling contractor was also replaced during the quarter and similarly operations are planned to ramp up over the balance of the year.

Total material mined (waste and ore) was 214kt, a 17% reduction YoY. Total ore mined was 154kt at an average combined (stoping and development) grade of 3.55g/t Au. This represented a 9% reduction in ore tonnes YoY and a 39% decrease in grade YoY.

The underground ore was made up of 100kt of ore mined from stopes, at an average grade of 3.46g/t Au, and 54kt of ore mined from development, at an average grade of 3.73g/t Au.

Processing

The plant processed 3.0Mt of ore, a 2% decrease YoY, at an average feed grade of 1.07 g/t Au, an 8% decrease YoY reflecting the mined material over the period delivered to the plant.

The metallurgical gold recovery rate was 88.1% for the quarter, a 1% reduction YoY, reflecting the lower contribution from underground ore and the grade-recovery relationship.

During the period, a series of optimisation studies were commenced with the aim of improving overall plant performance and included the assessment of gravity gold recovery, alternate reagent supply and tails detoxification processes.

Capital Projects

Total Capex in Q1 was US$71.4 million, which was an 89% increase YoY. Significant investment was made in key capital projects during the quarter. The solar power project, tailing storage facility 2 lift and pump upgrades, underground equipment purchase, underground development and the waste stripping programme were all progressed. Development and construction of the solar power project and paste fill plant are scheduled for commissioning in Q3 2022 and Q1 2023, respectively. Solar power project activities completed in the quarter included civil works for the battery storage facility, drilling and installation of tracker posts as well as installation of solar modules. The paste fill plant earthworks and site preparation neared completion with civil and steelworks advancing well.

SUKARI EXPLORATION

Good progress continued to be made in respect of the exploration of the Sukari orebody with a particular focus on the underground growth targets including the higher grade zones of the Bast section. These remain a priority focus for resource definition drilling during 2022 with the aim of fast tracking them into the production schedule at the earliest opportunity.

Surface exploration on the 160km 2 Sukari Mining Concession continued with the completion of the 10,000m drilling programme, targeting potential satellite deposits for the Sukari processing facility. Initial assay results have been received with promising results, supporting our strategy of generating additional Sukari mill feed through systematic exploration. The remaining results are expected during Q2 2022.

Pending the receipt of the full assay results, follow-up programmes will be designed with the aim of further testing prospective targets with the aim of developing resources and ultimately reserves.

The airborne geophysical survey commenced flights during the quarter marking a first for Sukari and more broadly the mining sector in Egypt. The programme is scheduled for completion during Q2 and has been designed to identify potential exploration targets within the concession and further provide insights that could be used as we explore our highly prospective exploration ground secured in the Eastern Desert.

A full exploration update on all our growth projects is planned to be made during Q2 2022.

SALES AND COSTS

Gold sales for the quarter were 92,559 oz, a 13% decrease YoY. The average realised gold price for the quarter was US$1,883/oz, up 6% YoY. Revenues generated of US$174.6 million, decreased by 8% YoY, driven by lower gold sales, marginally offset by a higher realised gold price.

Cash costs of production were US$93.6 million for the quarter, a 23% increase YoY, with lower underground costs partially offsetting higher fuel prices and increased open pit costs as a result of the increase in material moved. Unit cash costs of production were US$1,006/oz produced, a 37% increase YoY.

Total all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") were US$144.2 million for the quarter, a 23% increase YoY, resulting from inventory movements and capitalising of waste above the life of mine strip ratio. Unit AISC of US$1,558/oz sold, a 43% increase in YoY costs, reflecting the lower gold sales.

EXPLORATION PROJECTS

The total exploration spend for the quarter was $11.9m, of which US$9.3m was expensed, a 210% increase YoY. In Côte d'Ivoire the Doropo PFS is progressing as planned, and at ABC trenching continued. We look forward to providing a comprehensive update later this year.

FINANCIAL POSITION

Free Cash Flow

Under the terms of the Sukari Concession Agreement, the Egyptian government earned US$5.5 million in royalty payments and received US$8.5 million in profit share payments during the quarter. After Sukari profit share distribution, Group exploration expenditure and corporate investing activities, Group free cash flow for the quarter was negative US$21.4 million, as a result of the US$25m of deferred growth capex from Q4 2021 and the continued investment in waste stripping and other capital projects. Capital expenditure continues in key areas that will improve the long-term profitability and operability of Sukari, such as the solar plant, waste stripping programme, paste fill plant and underground equipment purchase.

Balance Sheet

Centamin is in a strong financial position, with net cash and liquid assets to US$217.3 million as at 31 March 2022. The Company remains unhedged and debt-free.

GOVERNANCE

· The Company will be publishing its 2021 Sustainability Report on 27 April 2022

· As announced on 5 April 2022, the Company's AGM will be held on 10 May 2022

· As announced on 16 March 2022, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of 5 US cents per share, subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 AGM.

ABOUT CENTAMIN

Centamin is an established gold producer, with premium listings on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced circa 5 million ounces of gold, and today has a projected mine life of 12 years.

Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and West Africa, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire, and over 3,000km 2 of highly prospective exploration ground in the Egypt's Arabian Nubian Shield.

Centamin practices responsible mining activities, recognising its responsibility to not only deliver operational and financial performance but to create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship.

