LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical ( STO:SPAGO.ST, Financial) ( FRA:7UX.F, Financial)

Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) publishes its interim report for January-March 2022 on Tuesday, 27 April, 2022 at 08.00 CEST. On the same day, at 13.00 CEST, the company management presents the report and also provides an update on the company's operations. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation will be held at Penser Bank AB, Apelbergsgatan 27, Stockholm, and can be followed digitally, live and afterwards via the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Fpqfdg9mqf0E.

Registration for participation at Penser Bank is made to http%3A%2F%2Fenews.penser.se%2Fpublic%2Fevent%2FRegistrationForm%2F43435C427041465A4B7840.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, [email protected]

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company, +46 8 528 00 399, [email protected].

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical presents its Q1 report and provides company update

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/698132/Spago-Nanomedical-Presents-its-Q1-Report-and-Provides-Company-Update



