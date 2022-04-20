Bambuser welcomes growth investor Vitruvian Partners as its largest shareholder

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Bambuser AB ( STO:BUSER, Financial)( FRA:5JL, Financial)

Stockholm - 20 April 2022 - Bambuser AB ("Bambuser" or "the Company") today announces that international growth investor Vitruvian Partners ("Vitruvian") has acquired 21,100,000 shares in the Company. The investment corresponds to approximately 10.2% of total shares outstanding.

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming and has partnerships with industry-leading brands such as LVMH, Samsung and Farfetch. In 2021 Bambuser received the LVMH Innovation Award for being thought-leaders in the retail transformation. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media.

Vitruvian is a leading international growth investor headquartered in London with offices in London, Stockholm, Munich, Luxembourg, Madrid, San Francisco and Shanghai. Vitruvian focuses on dynamic situations characterized by rapid growth and change across industries, and has been ranked 4th globally and 1st outside the US for two consecutive years in the annual HEC Dow Jones private equity performance rankings. Vitruvian has backed over 60 companies, including e-commerce disruptors and SaaS leaders such as Farfetch, Global-e, Just Eat, Trustpilot, Vestiaire Collective, Unifaun and WalkMe. Vitruvian has a strong presence in the Nordics with an established office in Stockholm and fourteen investments across the region.

A spokesperson for Vitruvian says:

"As the leading software platform within the fast-growing market for live commerce, Bambuser is very well positioned for continued rapid growth. Maryam and her team have built a strong suite of live shopping solutions, enabling online retailers to widen their customer base, increase engagement, and materially improve their conversion metrics and sales. Bambuser has already signed agreements with an impressive list of global brands, which are in the process of rolling out their various live shopping initiatives across their respective markets. Vitruvian is looking forward to leveraging our extensive value-add programme as well as our experience from previous investments within both the SaaS and e-commerce enablement sectors to create value for all shareholders."

"We are so excited to welcome Vitruvian on board as a significant shareholder. Their experience of supporting leading SaaS businesses combined with their international presence will be of great value to Bambuser's future growth and global expansion", says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.

