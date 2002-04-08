AppTech Payments Appoints Julia Yu as Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Accounting

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) ( APCX) a Fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced the appointment of Julia Yu as Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Accounting. As the Company begins to expand payments globally, Julia will oversee AppTech’s accounting, finance, and reporting functions. In this new position, Julia will play an integral role in the Company’s financial planning and strategy activities.



Julia brings to AppTech over 20 years of finance, accounting, compliance, and SEC reporting experience from various publicly traded companies. Most recently, Julia served as Director of Finance for Caladrius Bioscience, where she played an essential role in all aspects of the Company’s accounting and reporting functions. Previously, she held senior finance and accounting roles at AOB Inc., Weida Communications, Whirlpool, and Unilever.

Ms. Yu is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Internal Auditor, Chartered Global Management Accountant, and has MBAs from Webster University and Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

“We are continuing to attract and build a robust team at AppTech, and we are excited to have Julia lead our accounting and finance functions as we look to substantially grow our organization,” said Luke D’Angelo, CEO of AppTech Payments Corp. “Julia has built a distinguished career as an accounting and finance professional in fast-growing companies. This experience will become critical as we begin to launch our payments platform and consider further acquisitions.”

About AppTech

AppTech Payments Corp. is developing a modular and highly scalable and secure Fintech platform that is set to fuel the future of commerce. Our platform drives B2B, B2C and P2P capabilities in payments as a service (Paas) and Banking as a service (Baas) including crypto currency payments and contactless payment options like text-to-pay, QR, mobile-to-mobile and payments in the metaverse. The APCX platform powers commerce so our clients, including SaaS, e-commerce, technology, retail, financial and consumer brand companies can deliver seamless (commerce) experiences to their customers when, where and how they want to transact.

For more information about our company, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

