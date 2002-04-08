DT Midstream joins Cheniere Energy in a Collaborative to Quantify, Monitor, Report and Verify GHG Emissions

DETROIT, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (: DTM) announced today that it has joined Cheniere Energy, Inc., the largest U.S. producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), other midstream companies, technology providers, and leading academic institutions to implement quantification, monitoring, reporting and verification (QMRV) of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from midstream systems serving Cheniere’s LNG terminal. The collaborative intends to improve the overall understanding of GHG emissions and further the deployment of advanced monitoring technologies and operating protocols throughout the natural gas supply chain.



Researchers from Colorado State University and the University of Texas will conduct the QMRV work. The measurement protocol, designed by Cheniere et al., will be field tested at facilities owned and operated by partners of the collaborative, including DT Midstream’s Haynesville assets.

The midstream focused QMRV program involves a combination of ground-based, aerial, and drone-based emissions monitoring technologies. The QMRV program requires emissions monitoring over at least a six-month period, with all data independently analyzed and verified by the project’s academic partners.

“Today marks yet another significant step in DT Midstream’s journey to carbon neutrality. Joining this collaborative is one of the many steps our team has taken to position DT Midstream on a path to net zero by 2050. It will also serve as an important step towards providing a carbon neutral pathway for customers interested in reaching Cheniere’s LNG export terminal,” said David Slater, DT Midstream’s CEO.

“Collaboration with our midstream partners is a vital part of Cheniere’s efforts to measure and verify our emissions and look for opportunities for reductions across our value chain,” said Scott Culberson, Cheniere’s Senior Vice President of Gas Supply. “DT Midstream is a critical teammate in this effort to provide cleaner sources of energy around the world, and their leadership will help to improve the environmental performance of U.S. natural gas and LNG.”

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The Company transports clean, natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a target of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. DT Midstream is among the first in the midstream sector to establish net zero goals.

Contact Investors/Analysts Todd Lohrmann, DT Midstream, 313.774.2424 i [email protected] Media Steven Rawlings, DT Midstream, 313.774.0690 [email protected]





















