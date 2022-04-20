Silver Wolf Appoints Mr. Vic Chevillon to the Technical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)( TSXV:SWLF, Financial) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Victor (Vic) Chevillon M.A., B.S., QP, to the Silver Wolf's Technical Advisory Board. Mr. Chevillon brings over 50 years of exploration experience and is credited with 3 major deposit discoveries. Over the course of his lengthy career, he has worked for both major and junior mining companies. In addition, he ran a consulting business including over 20 mining clients with a focus on descriptive field geology at the rock interface while utilizing leading edge exploration approaches and technologies. Mr. Chevillon worked for Noranda Exploration Inc., leading the New World copper-silver-gold discovery in Montana. With Placer Dome Exploration he recommended the Getchell-Turquoise ridge district acquisition that enabled Place Dome to control three of the four Nevada gold trends. He guided the derivation of the geological model for the Turquoise Ridge deposit and managed outlying district exploration. Most recently, Mr. Chevillon was Vice President of Exploration for Levon Resources Ltd. ("Levon"), where he was the technical member of the management team credited with discovering the Cordero porphyry deposit in Chihuahua, Mexico. The Cordero deposit is one of the largest known silver resources in the world. On the basis of the discovery, Levon consolidated 100% of the claim ownership that covers the entire district on his recommendations. Under Mr. Chevillon's direction, Levon merged with Discovery Metals (now Discovery Silver Corp. ("Discovery"). Vic is a former director and is currently a Technical Advisor to Discovery.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Vic to our team in the Technical advisor capacity" said Peter Latta, President, "I've had the pleasure of walking our claims with Vic and believe that his exploration methods, approach, and insights will be of tremendous value to the Silver Wolf team as we work towards making a discovery of our own. Vic is so much more than a geologist and I'm incredibly grateful and honored that he will lend his significant experience and technical leadership in all facets of the exploration business to help advance Silver Wolf".

About Silver Wolf Exploration

Silver Wolf Is an exploration company focused on exploring high potential projects in prime silver and gold regions of Mexico including the Ana Mara and El Laberinto properties which are both located in a well-known, prolific carbonate replacement deposit (CRD). The Company has operational synergies with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and shares many years of combined experience in exploration, development and production. In addition, Silver Wolf has an experienced geological field team who have worked on similar projects in similar regions.

Cautionary Note

