Certara to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5th, 2022

PRINCETON, N.J., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. ( CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market close on Thursday, May 5th, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 360-0946 for domestic callers or (914) 987-7661 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 1290087. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 62 countries. Visit us at www.certara.com.

