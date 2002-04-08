The Oncology Institute Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

CERRITOS, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, LLC (“TOI”)( TOI) today announced that the company will release its first quarter results after the market close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, to be followed by a conference call the same day 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13728629. The replay will be available until May 18, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation ( TOI, Financial) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.6 million patients including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 80+ employed clinicians and more than 600 teammates in 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information, visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Contacts

Media

The Oncology Institute

Julie Korinke

[email protected]

(562) 735-3226 x 88806

Revive

Michael Petrone

[email protected]

(615) 760-4542

Investors

Solebury Trout

Maria Lycouris

[email protected]