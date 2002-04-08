Climb Channel Solutions Sponsors Nimsdai 'Nims' Purja MBE, World-Record Breaking Mountaineer, on his Denali Expedition

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG), sponsors Nimsdai ‘Nims’ Purja MBE, world-record breaking mountaineer on his Denali expedition in North America.



Climb Channel Solutions (Climb) embodies the same characteristics as Nims when it comes to their commitment to partners and guiding emerging technology vendors in the channel towards their goals. Their focus as a high-touch specialty IT distributor is to enable their partner base with all the tools and support they need to achieve peak performance and to win daily. Climb Channel Solutions will be sponsoring Nims as he climbs Denali this year. Denali is the highest peak in North America at 6,190m above sea level. Nims will be taking Climb Channel Solutions bespoke flag to the top of the mountain with him.

“I set out to show the world what human beings can do – to show everyone that Nothing is Impossible. I’m looking forward to returning to Denali this year and taking Climb Channel Solutions flag to the top with me,” announced Nims Purja. “I believe that in climbing, and in life, we are always able to improve and go a little higher.”

Nims pushes himself and those that work with him to achieve their new possible. In addition to climbing all 14 of the world’s 8000-meter peaks in just 6 months and 6 days (*claiming multiple world-records along the way), Nims is also a mountain advocate, philanthropist, and corporate game changer - he embodies the true meaning of nothing is impossible. His belief and character align with Climb’s belief that its employees, partners, and customers can not only achieve all their goals but to also push themselves to the next level.

Nims’ philosophy includes investing in the Himalayan communities of his homeland and the UK armed forces to support the people and his previous colleagues to reach their goals and ambitions. Nims is helping to guide the way for climbers of the future, like Climb Channel Solutions is aspiring to guide the way for emerging technology vendors that want to scale their business solutions.

“Being a sponsor of Nims and his team is a great honor and fit for Climb. Nims inspires so many of us to think that we can not only reach our goals, but that anything is possible. Climb’s commitment to our partners is to perform at our highest-level every day, to work tirelessly to help our partners succeed in the channel, and to build relationships that will last for years. We look forward to 2022 where anything is possible!” said Dale Foster, President of Climb Channel Solutions.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at [email protected]

About Nims Purja

Nimsdai ‘Nims’ Purja is the multi world record breaking mountaineer who climbed all 14 of the world’s ‘Death Zone’ peaks over 8,000m in just 6 months and 6 days. He was part of the first winter ascent of the ‘Savage Mountain’ K2. His film, 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, is out now on Netflix, as is his best-selling book, Beyond Possible. Nims is a UNEP Mountain Advocate, a Global Goodwill Ambassador for Nepal Tourism and founder of the charitable Nimsdai Foundation.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 949-200-4603

[email protected]