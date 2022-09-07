Boatim Will Present at the LD Micro Invitational XI June 7-9, 2022 and Seeks to Complete its Public Offering Under Regulation A+ Tier II

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Boatim, Inc. (OTCQB:BTIM) ("Boatim" or the "Company), an innovative software and service company dedicated to professionalizing and standardizing the leisure boating industry, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 2022 LD Micro Invitational. The prominent three-day investor conference is slated to take place on June 7-9, 2022, at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California.

Boatim will be one of a select list of companies from all over the world to be showcased at the event providing a live presentation on Tuesday, June 7 at 2:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time, and holding private meetings with institutional investors and analysts all week. Private meetings can be scheduled by credentialed attendees of the conference through LD Micro at https://www.ldmicro.com .

Boatim's recent public stock offering was qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list a $5 million exempt public stock offering using the Regulation A+ Tier II framework. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to accelerate the development and advancement of Boatim's digital tools that are bringing the global recreational boating world into one easy to navigate place, available on the web and mobile devices.

Boatim launched this offering in February 2022 as the boating industry faces continued lack of digital innovation in standardizing the processes for boaters to get out on the water. Boatim is the only company poised to change the industry and bring the technology to the market in an acceptable time frame. Due to Covid, lockdowns, and the economic impact of the pandemic, people have turned to the water and boating in great numbers and while demand for boats has significantly increased, available inventory and methods to go boating has declined. Boatim's solutions to keep the industry growing and the public safe and happy on the water needs to come to the market as soon as possible and Boatim wants to give the retail-investing public a chance to participate in the upside potential of one of the fastest growing recreational industries in America.

"We are committed to helping boaters and those that serve the industry, so we've engaged with the SEC for a Reg A+," said Joseph Johnson, CEO of Boatim. "I'm really passionate about democratizing investment opportunities so any investor can reap the rewards, and take all of the risks of early investment in game-changing companies."

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM ) is an innovative software as a service (SaaS) company building the digital boating products of tomorrow, operating a global online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and currently operates with offices in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology start-up provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats and providing digital maritime services online.

On BOATIM.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, and connect with like-minded people and brands. The platform, that can be accessed through both mobile devices and desktops, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams will be added soon.

Since August 2019 the privately funded start-up has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

Legend: AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT IS AT: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001622231/000182912622003360/boatim_1a.htm YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new product development and their introduction as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on user growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; competition; litigation; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on January 3, 2022, which is available via the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Additional information has also been set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Aug 31, 2021. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is April 20, 2022, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Boatim® is registered trademark of Boatim, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

