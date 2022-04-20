Jackpot Digital To Introduce SAS Protocol Jackpot Blitz(TM) at the 2022 Indian Gaming Tradeshow in Anaheim This Week

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") ( TSXV:JJ, Financial)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)( FRA:LVH3, Financial) is pleased to announce that it will showcase the next generation of Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG") to the casino world this week at the 2022 Indian Gaming Tradeshow in Anaheim, California, USA.

The new Jackpot Blitz™ ETG can be seen and played live at booth number 916 during the tradeshow hours on April 21st and 22nd, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The new version of Jackpot Blitz™ ETG will support the Slot Accounting System ("SAS") protocol, with capabilities to accept cash/voucher and print voucher at each seat. With the SAS protocol integration, Jackpot Blitz™ ETG meets the industry standard criteria required by the majority of large casino operations and should significantly increase the number of casinos that are able to install Jackpot Blitz™ ETG onto their casino floors. By unlocking major segments of the global casino market, the Company sees the introduction of this feature as a significant growth milestone.

Jackpot Digital President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian states, "The casino managers with whom we interact have given us overwhelmingly positive reviews on Jackpot Blitz™ because of its clean, intuitive design, engaging touchscreen display and many clear operational benefits. However, many operators have been unable to move forward with ordering our product due to their need for Ticket In / Ticket Out functionality and SAS-protocol support, which we have now built. Our next generation Jackpot Blitz™ addresses this requirement and dramatically opens up many new markets for the company."

To visit the show, or for more information, attendees are invited to view the tradeshow's website: https://www.indiangamingtradeshow.com/510/indian-gaming-tradeshow-home.htm

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

