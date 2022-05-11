ACV to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV ( ACVA), announced today that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results following the close of market on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.



When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (833) 607-1658 or (914) 987-7871; Conference ID: 7994285

Live Webcast: https://investors.acvauto.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.acvauto.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, May 18, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 7994285.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV’s network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk SAS. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

