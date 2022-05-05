Harrow Health to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022

Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the market close. The Company will also post its first quarter Letter to Stockholders to the “Investors” section of its website, harrowinc.com. Harrow Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details: Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022 Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time Participant Dial-in: 1-833-953-2434 (U.S.)

1-412-317-5763 (International) Replay Dial-in (Passcode 9985794):

(telephonic replay through May 12, 2022) 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.)

1-412-317-0088 (International) Webcast: (online replay through August 5, 2022) harrowinc.com

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The Company owns and operates ImprimisRx, one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical businesses, and Visionology, a direct-to-consumer eye care subsidiary focused on chronic vision care. Harrow Health also holds non-controlling equity positions in Eton+Pharmaceuticals, Surface+Ophthalmics+and Melt+Pharmaceuticals, all of which started as Harrow Health subsidiaries, and owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.

