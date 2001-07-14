Glaukos Announces the Release of its 2021 Sustainability Report

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the company’s continued commitment and progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. The Sustainability Report can be found on the company’s website here.

“I am proud to issue our third annual Sustainability Report reflecting our commitment to continuous improvement as responsible corporate citizens,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos chairman and chief executive officer. “Over the course of 2021, we continued to invest significant time and resources into better understanding what drives sustainability at Glaukos. We set and achieved meaningful goals to challenge us to continue to improve our processes and accomplishments with respect to ESG matters. Continuing to grow and enhance our ESG policies and programs has been and continues to be a key priority for us as we remain focused on how we can better serve our stakeholders, including our employees, customers, patients, investors and communities.”

Over the course of 2021, Glaukos undertook several actions to further improve its ESG efforts and reporting framework. To highlight a few, Glaukos established a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) forum comprised of global, cross-functional employees and executive sponsors to champion DEI initiatives. The company also increased its board diversity through the addition of two new directors in 2021, resulting in a significant increase in gender diversity and in individuals from underrepresented communities. In addition, the company received ISO 14001 certification for its San Clemente, California manufacturing facility. Glaukos also reported 100% completion of a new annual cybersecurity training course for all Glaukos employees. For additional information and highlights, please see Glaukos’ 2021 Sustainability Report, which can be found on the company’s website here.

Glaukos’ ESG initiatives are overseen by the company’s board of directors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012, and has since developed a portfolio of technologically distinct and leverageable platforms to support ongoing pharmaceutical and medical device innovations. Products or product candidates for each of these platforms are designed to advance the standard of care through better treatment options across the areas of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this report that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current business aspirations and expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to achieve the sustainability targets identified in the sustainability report. Risks, uncertainties and factors related to Glaukos and our business are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2022. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any estimate, aspirational targets or forward-looking statement contained herein, which speak only as of the date made. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005383/en/