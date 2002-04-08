Genenta to Host Expert Fireside Chat on Immuno Gene & Cell Therapy for Treatment of Solid Tumors

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science ( GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for cancer, announced it will hold a webinar entitled "Expert Perspectives: Immuno Gene & Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Solid Tumors" on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT / 2:00 PM CET.



In this fireside chat, Genenta is delighted to bring together renowned neuro-oncologist David Reardon, MD (Harvard Medical School, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute) and Professor Luigi Naldini, MD, PhD (San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy), considered by many as the “father” of lentiviral gene therapy to discuss the potential application of immuno gene and cell therapy as a potential treatment for glioblastoma and other solid tumors. Genenta's Temferon™, a lentivirus based hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno gene & cell therapy enabling controlled and targeted interferon-α expression within cancers, will be discussed as a potential treatment solution for glioblastoma patients.

Brad Loncar (CEO of Loncar Investments) will serve as the fireside chat moderator and Carlo Russo, MD (Genenta CMO & Head of Development) will also participate in the discussion. A live question and answer session will follow.

About the speakers

David A. Reardon, MD, is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and currently serves as Clinical Director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr Reardon is an active researcher with special interests in the design and implementation of clinical trials for neuro-oncology and the preclinical evaluation of promising therapeutics for central nervous system tumors. His work includes using innovative clinical therapeutic agents to improve outcomes for patients with brain and spinal tumors, with particular focus on immunotherapeutics. He has also led investigations of molecular-targeting agents, anti-angiogenic reagents, cytotoxins and other biologically-based therapies. Dr Reardon was previously Associate Deputy Director of the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Medical Center. He completed his residency at John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, USA and was awarded a fellowship at the University of Michigan.

Prof. Luigi Naldini, MD, PhD is a renowned scientist and academic, and during the last 25 years has pioneered the development and applications of lentiviral vectors for gene therapy. He is Professor of Cell and Tissue Biology and Cell and Gene Therapy at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy, and Director of the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy and the Division of Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cells & Gene Therapy at the San Raffaele Scientific Institute. Prof. Naldini is also a co-founder of Genenta and serves as Chair of its scientific advisory board. He has previously served as President of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy and a member of the Board of Directors and Advisory Council of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy. Prof. Naldini is also a scientific advisor on EMEA and WHO committees for the evaluation of novel gene transfer medicines.

Brad Loncar is a biotechnology industry investor and founder and CEO of Loncar Investments. He is the creator of two Nasdaq-listed biotech focused exchange-traded funds. Brad previously worked in the financial

services industry at Franklin Templeton Investments where he was a member of the Management Training Program, and was appointed to serve in a Senior Advisor role at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He writes biotechnology commentary at www.LoncarBlog.com, Nasdaq.com and contributes opinion pieces to Endpoints News. Loncar is a strategic advisor to Genenta.

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Temferon™, which is under investigation in a phase 1/2a clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients who have an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter (uMGMT-GBM), is based on our platform technology which is designed to reach solid tumors, induce a durable immune response not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type, and avoid systemic toxicity, which are some of the main unresolved challenges in immuno-oncology.