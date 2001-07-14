Wayfair Announces Way Day 2022, Invites Customers to Enjoy Best Savings of the Year for All Things Home

Wayfair+Inc. ( NYSE:W, Financial), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that Way Day will begin on April 27 at 12 a.m. ET. The annual two-day sales event will feature the lowest prices of the year from Wayfair’s unparalleled selection for the home, from furnishings and décor to housewares, major appliances, home improvement items, outdoor products, and more. With up to 80 percent off tens of thousands of items as well as free shipping on everything, unbeatable deals will also be available from select Wayfair brands, including AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main and Wayfair Professional.

“Consumers are bringing more creativity and innovation to their homes than ever before - from renovating garages into guest rooms and art studios, to transforming their backyards into outdoor oases,” said Steve Oblak, chief commercial officer, Wayfair. “Whether planning for summer gatherings or stocking up on home staples, we are excited to offer our customers the lowest prices of the year this Way Day as we help them reimagine their spaces and create their own unique feeling of home.”

This Way Day, shoppers are invited to take advantage of exceptional discounts and exclusive products from top brands such as Kohler, Weber, KitchenAid and Sealy, with thousands of flash deals that will run during the two-day sales event and daily doorbusters that begin today. Consumers seeking a spring and summer refresh will also enjoy huge savings across outdoor must-haves such as grills, patio furniture, and storage and organization products. Wayfair will also offer additional savings exclusively on Wayfair On Air, the brand’s video commerce experience available on the Wayfair app.

To preview Way Day deals and discover millions of products across home furnishings, décor, housewares, home improvement and more, visit www.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Fway-day or download the Wayfair app.

For a limited time beginning April 20 through April 28, new Wayfair credit card members can receive $40 off their qualifying first purchase of $100 or more across the U.S. and Canada. Exclusions Apply. To learn more and apply for a Wayfair credit card, U.S. customers can visit www.wayfair.com%2Fwayfaircard and Canadian customers can visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.ca%2Fwayfaircard.

