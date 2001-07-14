Capella University Announces Reaccreditation of Master of Social Work Program

Capella University, an online institution dedicated to providing flexible degree programs to help working adults advance in their careers, announced today that the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) has reaffirmed its Master of Social Work (MSW) program’s accreditation for another eight years through 2030. The program was initially accredited for four years in 2018.

“Capella University is incredibly proud of its Master of Social Work program, and we’re so pleased that it has been reaccredited for another eight years,” said Capella University President Dick Senese. “Our MSW graduates have played an essential role in improving communities across the country and helping people access vital services they need to thrive.”

Capella’s online MSW program offers a strong focus on leadership, advanced practitioner skills, and the growing use of technology to expand the reach and effectiveness of social service programs. The program is offered through Capella’s GuidedPath learning format, which provides adult students with the flexibility of online learning in a structured learning environment.

“This achievement is a testament to the quality of our MSW program and would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our faculty and leadership team,” said Dr. Heather Welzant, Dean of Capella University’s School of Public Service and Education. “In just a few short years, we were able to build a strong program with the core mission of promoting human and community wellbeing. We look forward to welcoming more applicants looking to upskill in the area of social work and who demand high quality instruction, a well-rounded curriculum, and supportive student services.”

The CSWE is the national association that represents social work education in the U.S. and has accredited over 800 baccalaureate and master’s degree social work programs.

To learn more about Capella University’s MSW program, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.capella.edu%2Fonline-degrees%2Fmasters-social-work%2F.

About Capella University

