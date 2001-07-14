Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

Marinus+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on May 12, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET on May 12, 2022 to provide a business update and discuss the financial results.

Thursday, May 12: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Domestic: (888) 550-5280

International: (646) 960-0813

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F993378901

Conference ID: 2696394

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a neuroactive steroid GABA A receptor modulator that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure effects. It is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

