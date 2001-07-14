Thryv Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv%26reg%3B software, announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, as the market closes. The release will be followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the results with the investment community. Hosting the call will be Joe Walsh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Paul Rouse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To register for this conference call, please use+this+link or visit Thryv’s Investor Relations website at investor.thryv.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance or at minimum thirty minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.thryv.com.

Downloadable files of the press release and an audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website after the live event.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 46,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005382/en/