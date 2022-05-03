Infinera to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 3, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation ( INFN) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended March 26, 2022, after the market closes on May 3, 2022.

An investment community conference call to discuss these results and Infinera’s outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT and will be accessible live and on an archived basis as follows:

Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Conference call participants: register at https://conferencingportals.com/event/PUIteabr.

Audio Webcast: access at investors.infinera.com , under “Events”

Please join at least 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure you are admitted prior to management’s prepared remarks.

Replay of the audio webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.

Contacts:

Infinera Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

[email protected]

Infinera Investors:

Amitabh Passi

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

[email protected]

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.



