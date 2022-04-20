Nextech AR Launches Metaverse Builder App "ARitize Maps"

Nextech+AR+Solutions+Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is excited to announce the public launch of its Metaverse app, ARitize+Maps. This app is an all-in-one Metaverse creation tool, and the first end-to-end Metaverse mapping solution for consumers and brands alike. New features of the app included with the launch are augmented reality mapping, localization, and easy drag and drop of AR content, including navigation and the ability to view 3D Models in a user's created map. The full release follows the successful beta testing launch in February 2022.

Nextech AR Solutions CEO Evan Gappelberg, and President and Chairman of the Board Paul Duffy will present today at the “NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!” event hosted by the Wall Street Reporter. They will discuss the Company’s planned Metaverse Experience Builder platform which combines the ARitize Maps mobile application with a web based Creator Portal.

Date: Wed, April 20, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: ARitize Maps Mobile App, Metaverse Experience Builder Platform & ARitize Maps SDK

Attend here: https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FW-9iU4u2ygc

Through this app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes, and populate it with interactive 3D objects, AR navigation, audio, text, images and more. Nextech provides a number of created and pre-loaded 3D objects, and in upcoming releases creators will be able to upload their own OBJ/GLB files and create their own 3D objects to populate their Metaverse. Users can publish and share their Metaverse for others to experience while in the location.

ARitize Maps app has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the Metaverse, including art galleries, universities, trade shows and events, retail stores, shopping centres, office buildings, transport, public spaces, sports stadiums, museums, restaurants, rental properties, homes and more.

Most recently, Nextech+AR%3Ci%3E+%3C%2Fi%3Eteamed+up+with+the+Massachusetts+Institute+of+Technology+%28MIT%29+for+the+XR+Hackathon%2C+%26ldquo%3BReality+Hack%26rdquo%3B where ARitize Maps was used as the main Metaverse platform. MIT event organizers used ARitize Maps for their participants, providing engaging event information, immersive event updates, and indoor augmented reality wayfinding, allowing participants to navigate their way around the event . In addition, hackers got access to the ARitize Maps platform, where they used our immersive technology to build their projects. A team that used ARitize Maps received the silver prize at the hackathon.

The applications are endless and applicable to all industries. This app opens Nextech’s 3D/AR technology solutions to new markets, both for personal and professional use, and provides a potential large additional revenue stream to the Company.

ARitize Maps is the first component of the Company’s planned Metaverse Experience Builder platform which combines the mobile application with a web based Creator Portal where experience designers can author various Metaverse experiences ranging from wayfinding to exclusive branded activations. The offering will also contain an SDK which will allow brands to publish created experiences on their mobile app.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech's e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech's leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

