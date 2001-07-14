Amwell Expands Clinical Program Portfolio Across Musculoskeletal Conditions and Dermatology

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, today announced the expansion of its virtual specialty provider and clinical program portfolio by adding Amwell Musculoskeletal (MSK) and Dermatology programs. These new programs are designed to address some of the most pervasive and costly areas of healthcare and are part of Amwell efforts to enable health plans to better care for members across a wide breadth of specialty care areas and provide a holistic member experience. As with the entire Amwell platform, health plans can brand and use any or all of these programs as part of their own digital offerings.

“Our new and expanded clinical programs are models for tech-enabled, longitudinal care delivery. They allow patients to receive care from a known provider while offering personalized, digital interactions to keep treatment on track, even for chronic conditions. Offerings such as these enable health plans to drive better member outcomes while avoiding unnecessary procedures or costs,” said Dr. Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and CEO, Amwell. “These programs thoughtfully expand our ecosystem of specialty care services, allowing health plans to offer a comprehensive care experience across a wide range of care needs, via a single partner with a digital care delivery platform designed to treat the whole person, including transactional and longitudinal care needs across in person, virtual and automated settings.”

Affecting about 50% of adults in the U.S., 1 musculoskeletal conditions are a leading driver of medical spend for insurers2 and a top condition driving cost for employers3. The Amwell+MSK+program is designed to help health plans mitigate the challenges associated with access to physical therapy, subsequent disruptions in productivity, and associated costs. Designed to address all major musculoskeletal issues at any point in the care journey, the clinically validated programs include a customized physical therapy plan, virtual coaching visits, a digital sensor kit to enable guided exercise sessions, engagement services and access to behavioral health resources to achieve better program adherence and clinical outcomes.

The Amwell+Dermatology+Program offers quick and easy access to quality dermatology care with board-certified dermatologists who can treat nearly 3,000 conditions of the skin, hair and nails, helping to solve for the nationwide shortage of dermatologists which has led to an average wait time of 35-days for in-person visits4. The Amwell program provides a more convenient alternative to traditional in-person dermatology care and faster turnaround times, with most diagnoses returned in just 24 hours, allowing members to identify and address issues early and potentially mitigate future costs.

You can learn more about the Amwell MSK Program here, and the Amwell Dermatology Program here.

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.amwell.com%2F.

