REPAY Partners with D2R-Collect to Facilitate Payments and Maximize Collections

Repay+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with D2R-Collect, a provider of cloud-based technology and recovery software solutions for accounts receivable, third party collections, credit unions, higher education institutions, and small- to medium-sized enterprises. The partnership will further improve and maximize collection efforts by offering enhanced digital payment acceptance capabilities for businesses utilizing the D2R-Collect platform.

D2R-Collect enables accounts receivable and collection teams to track, measure and optimize outreach efforts with easy-to-use tools, accelerating collections with timely, intelligent interactions and customized customer communication. The integration between the REPAY and D2R-Collect platforms will allow businesses to accept electronic payments, including credit and debit cards and ACH/EFT transactions, seamlessly and securely within the D2R-Collect software. As payments are made, REPAY automatically updates D2R-Collect with the latest payment information, streamlining collection workflows by eliminating manual data entry.

“D2R-Collect’s mission to provide an intelligent SaaS recovery solution is incredibly valuable in a number of industries like credit providers, alternative lenders, and higher education,” said Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer of REPAY. “In order to increase recovery rates and maximize collections, it’s critical to offer convenient payment options that are easily accessible for when a consumer is ready and able to pay. Our partnership with D2R-Collect was a natural fit, with an aligned goal of creating a seamless experience that makes our customers’ lives easier.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with REPAY to expand our digital payment capabilities and empower consumers to make unassisted payments,” said Sam Andary, D2R-Collect Founder. “REPAY’s expertise in the electronic payments space and seamless integration will enhance the efforts and success of our client base of collections agencies, credit unions, and SMBs across the United States and Canada.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About D2R-Collect

D2R-Collect is a FinTech SaaS application that helps organizations recover their debts by accelerating the debt collection process which leads to higher recovery rates. D2R-Collect has been serving collection agencies, enterprises, and AR departments with a feature-rich, configurable, scalable collection platform that accelerates the collection process and keeps cash flow healthy. Developed alongside a team of collectors, D2R-Collect was specifically designed to focus on collecting more debt in less time, according to the needs and workflow of businesses. D2R-Collect can be used to collect from any device, on any operating system. To learn more, visit www.d2r-collect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005173/en/