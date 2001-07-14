MedCerts Takes on Healthcare Staffing Crisis with Three New Education Offerings

As a leader in online healthcare and IT education, MedCerts—a Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) company—is diligently working to address the nation’s employment crisis and prepare workers for today’s jobs, today announcing three new fully online education offerings: Medical Lab Assistant, Surgical Tech, and Sterile Processing Technician roles. The new programs will supplement their existing 40+ certification training programs, providing students an efficient entry to careers in allied health.

“Healthcare jobs are in high demand in every corner of the country. Medical Labs, research facilities, hospitals, and surgical centers need to get qualified candidates in the door,” said Jason Aubrey, CEO of MedCerts. “Our growing portfolio of education offerings will empower people to advance their careers and will address the healthcare vacancy crisis plaguing so many of our communities.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that demand for employment in healthcare occupations will grow 16 percent by 2030, adding about 2.6 million new jobs. Despite the opportunities, the healthcare industry at large faces a long-term shortage of qualified workers due to an aging population and many health workers nearing retirement.

Through healthcare employer partnerships and a “train-and-hire” model, MedCerts funnels qualified healthcare workers into open positions and works with healthcare organizations to up-skill current medical staff. MedCerts programs are focused on in-demand, high-vacancy career paths, with many tailored to specialized clinical job pathways.

These three new innovative programs demonstrate MedCerts’ continuous advances in technology that allow for a learning experience, unlike any other online healthcare educator, by providing students with an assortment of immersive and engaging hands-on learning experiences and a virtual demonstration of key clinical skills. Laboratory and surgical procedures are demonstrated via recorded video and through simulation, allowing students to immerse themselves into an experience that is engaging, safe, and repeatable. The new Surgical Technician training allows students to practice surgical skills by leveraging PeriopSims—a clinical simulation tool proven to simulate procedures six times faster than traditional methods.

MedCerts programs were developed with input from a team of subject matter experts, ensuring the programs meet the needs of students and employers alike. Graduates of the new programs will be prepared to sit for required national certification exams, including Certified Medical Laboratory Assistant (CMLA), Certified Registered Central Service Technician (CRCST), and Tech in Surgery–Certified (TS-C).

To learn more about these new programs and partnership opportunities, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fmedcerts.com%2Forganizations%2Fbecome-a-partner.

About MedCerts

MedCerts—a Stride+Inc.+company (NYSE: LRN)—is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers, and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed more than 40 career programs, trained and up-skilled 35,000+ individuals countrywide, and partnered with more than 500 American Job Centers and 1,000+ healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. In 2020, MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

