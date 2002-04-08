SPYR Inc. (SPYR) Delivers Everything Smart to Loyal Apple Consumers

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — SPYR Inc. ( SPYR) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Powerful Technology and Parabolic Growth,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/OuKnj

The Internet of Things (IoT) is easily one of the most powerful emerging technologies in the world today. As the IoT market for smart homes and connected cars (smart cars) continues on its path of parabolic growth, it’s clear that IoT presents historic opportunities. Today’s homes are increasingly connected, creating an enormous new smart-home market, and the smart-car market segment has become a nearly ubiquitous strategic development path for the auto industry as demand for constant connectivity soars.

With functionality and convenience, SPYR Inc. ( SPYR)is delivering to consumers what they crave — smart hardware, software solutions and products that integrate with the Apple Inc. ecosystem. Apple commands the largest share in the mobile devices market and will likely be dominant as the IoT market expands and consumers demand more privacy protection.

About SPYR Inc.

SPYR is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple(R) ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (“AI”) and smart-technology products.

For more information about the company, visit https://ir.SPYR.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPYR are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/SPYR

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

[email protected]