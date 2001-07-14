ADM Makes Earth Day Pledge to Protect Forests

As part of global Earth Day celebrations this week, ADM (NYSE: ADM) is announcing a commitment to achieve 100% deforestation-free supply chains by 2025, five years earlier than previously targeted. The accelerated timeline applies to direct and indirect sourcing of all commodities from every country in ADM’s supply chain.

“Our goal is to end deforestation in the shortest time possible, and the new target date for deforestation-free sourcing demonstrates our ongoing commitment to sustainable, ethical and responsible production,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Alison Taylor. “Every day, we seek to build a more resilient and sustainable food system that protects forests, safeguards biodiversity, and supports communities.”

ADM is on track to achieve its traceability goals in soy supply chains in Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina by the end of 2022. The company has also achieved a high level of traceability to the mill in the palm supply chain and is working to increase traceability to plantations.

“This Earth Day and every day, we believe in taking action for climate change and are committed to continuous improvement as we collaborate with farmers, our partners, and our customers to integrate sustainable practices at every step across our supply chain from the field to consumers’ tables,” Taylor said.

