Sipp Industries Signs New Beverage Distribution Agreement with Nirvana Wholesale for Major Hemp Delta-8 Beverages

COSTA MESA, CA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing, and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry, announces it has come to terms with Nirvana Wholesale (“Nirvana”) to distribute a new line of Delta-8 infused beverages under the legacy Major Hemp brand.

Nirvana Wholesale is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma and distributes products to over 1,000 vape and smoke shops nationally. Over the past several weeks, Sipp Industries has worked on beverage formulations with Nirvana utilizing its proprietary nano emulsion processes to develop a new line of Delta-8 infused beverages. With its successful development, Nirvana placed their first order that will be shipped initially to the Houston area targeting over 100+ vape and smoke shop retail locations. Additional regions in Texas are also expected to place initial orders.

Delta-8 THC (Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol) is a naturally occurring chemical compound that is found in small traces of hemp and cannabis (marijuana) plants. Delta-8 is typically used to calm nausea, boost appetite, relieve pain, boost mental health, while producing a euphoric and relaxed state. Delta-8’s popularity is on the rise. Its products can be found anywhere from convenience stores and gas stations to cannabis dispensaries and various online distributors.

Major Hemp Delta-8 comes in 16oz bottles including 100 milligrams of Delta-8. Major Hemp’s Delta-8 is nano emulsified which provides superior bioavailability and quicker onset of effects. The initial launch will include two flavors of Lemon Sweet Tea and Fruit Punch with additional flavors planned.

After sampling Major Hemp Delta-8 formulations with various beverage applications it was determined tea was an ideal fit for Delta-8 infusions. The global tea market was valued at nearly 200 billion dollars in 2020 and expected to rise to over 318 billion dollars by 2025. Tea has a long history of popularity worldwide and can be found in nearly 80% of all U.S. households.

Interim CEO, Jakob Jorgensen stated, “We have worked relentlessly over the past month to develop the perfect Delta-8 beverage product for Nirvana and are thrilled to receive our first order. Our team is focused on ramping up manufacturing and look forward to capturing more customers throughout Texas and the greater South. We are laser focused on our large distribution orders which will build the foundation for our future growth.”

About Sipp Industries, Inc.:

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry.

About Nirvana:

At Nirvana Wholesale we pride ourselves in maintaining a selection of the highest quality products available for your smoking needs. At our smoke shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma we offer glass pieces, pipes, vaporizers, e-juices, and much more. No matter what you’re looking for, we keep our shelves stocked, and we’re more than happy to help you.

Visit Nirvana Wholesale at 3408 E 11th St., Tulsa, OK and view our never-ending supply of new products and competitive prices. If you prefer to shop online, please create an account, await approval, and shop right here at www.Nirvana-Wholesale.com.

