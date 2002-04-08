Victory Square Technologies Partners With Canadian Based VC Fund, The Holt Xchange to Co-host a Fintech Pitch Battle - Vancouver Edition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTCQX:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a Venture Studio providing investors with VC-level investment access to the biggest ideas developed by the top startups from around the world, is pleased to co-host a Fintech pitch battle with The Holt Xchange, a Canadian based global early-stage VC fund, on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 from 3:30-5:30 PM PST.

The event will consist of five early-stage fintechs who will present their company to an audience of investors and advisors attending the live event. The audience will be able to engage in live voting and provide their feedback, in addition to the four judges who will be asking the teams questions during the Q&A.

“Investing in the next generation of business leaders is at the core of both Victory Square and The Holt Xchange,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square. “Van City is breeding some game-changers and we're excited to help some of these companies get their shine on."

“Holt Xchange is looking forward to connecting our Canadian ecosystem from coast to coast alongside the great venture builders at Victory Square. Vancouver is one of the best markets in Canada for fintechs, as illustrated by our three breakout portfolio companies: Owl, Reitium, and FirstStep Financial. Looking forward to engaging with the top Vancouver-based companies among other prominent members of the community on May 17th.”

- Jan Arp, Founding Managing Partner at Holt Xchange

Details of the event: Fintech Pitch Battle

Date May 17, 2022 Time 3:30pm -5:30pm PST Location Victory Square HQ

800 – 1500 West Georgia, Vancouver, BC V6G 2Z6

To register to pitch: https://holtxchange.com/vancouver-2022/

* Please Note: For early-stage fintechs no later than Series A only.

To register for General Admission tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vancouver-pitch-show-tickets-291378299337

*Please note general admission tickets are limited and will be based on first come first serve availability

Thank you to our sponsors MLT Aikins LLP, McKinsey & Company, RBCx.

On behalf of the board,

Shafin Diamond Tejani

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Square Technologies





For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Abbey Vogt

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 604 283-9166

Media Relations Contact – Peter Smryniotis, Director

Telephone: 604 283-9166





ABOUT THE HOLT XCHANGE

The Holt Xchange is a global early-stage fintech fund. With over a hundred years and five generations of experience and a robust global network, Holt Xchange is powering innovative tech products, world-class companies, and entrepreneurs, helping shape the future of their businesses and growth. As investors, they are also modern-day brokers, accelerating deals for early-stage fintechs between corporate clients, as well as follow-on investors. Supported by an extensive advisory network and powered by an advanced AI-driven data platform – Holt Xchange makes the right connection at the right time to propel its portfolio companies to the next stage.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST's sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 25 global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn't your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX ( VSQTF, Financial). For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they're unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we're able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com

Forward Looking Statement

